Police: EC man linked to images of child porn

Nov. 26—EAU CLAIRE — Several images of child pornography were linked to an Eau Claire man's Dropbox and Charter Communications accounts, police say.

Lewis C. Williams, 52, 722 Plum St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with five felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Williams is free on a $5,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with children and using devices that access the internet except for work or criminal defense purposes.

Williams returns to court Jan. 5.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police received a cybertip May 25 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for the presence of possible child pornography located in a local Dropbox account.

Dropbox is a file hosting service that allows users to store files and other personal data in the cloud, as well as to share and synchronize files across multiple devices.

The NCMEC received information from Dropbox about the suspected child porn on March 11.

A detective downloaded the files associated with this case and found five videos containing young girls engaged in sexual activity.

An email address provided by Dropbox linked the images of child porn to Williams.

Police executed a search warrant to Dropbox for all content associated with Williams' account. Nearly 140 separate pictures and videos were found. All were related to children and sexual contact.

The children depicted in these pictures and videos ranged in age from babies to pubescent.

Police interviewed Williams on Nov. 19. He said he didn't know why child pornography files would be linked to him and denied any knowledge of possessing such material.

Williams said he has 17 grandchildren.

Williams was asked if he created the gmail account associated with his email, and he didn't know if he did. He said he does not use computers and indicated his wife would have set up his email account.

Williams denied having a Dropbox account.

Police asked Williams if he has ever seen child pornography. He said he has seen "dumb (expletive) on the computer everywhere."

If convicted of the five charges, Williams could be sentenced to up to 75 years in prison.