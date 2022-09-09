Police: EC man physically assaults four nurses at local hospital

Sep. 9—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man physically assaulted four nurses while being treated as a patient at an Eau Claire hospital, police say.

Kenneth C. Willer, 30, 1812 Altoona Ave., was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with four felony counts of bodily harm to a health care provider.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Willer, which prohibits him from having contact with the nurses or engaging in acts or threats of violence toward anyone.

Willer returns to court Oct. 20.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire just before 8 a.m. Sunday for a reported assault.

A nurse told the officer Willer had come to the hospital earlier that morning for treatment.

Willer began to throw things around his room. When hospital staff attempted to calm him down, he refused and continued to be belligerent.

While staff were trying to strap him down, the nurse said Willer attempted to headbutt her and struck her right shoulder with his head and left shoulder.

The same officer returned to the hospital later on Sunday to speak with two other nurses who said they were also assaulted by Willer.

One of the nurses told the officer that Willer was strapped down to the bed. The nurse said they were supposed to change his position often while he was sedated.

When she released the restraint on his right arm, Willer struck the nurse in the chest with his arm. The nurse said the contact caused her pain.

During the same incident, Willer struck the left shoulder of the second nurse with a closed fist. The second nurse said she also felt pain when she was struck.

A fourth nurse came forward to tell police she was also assaulted by Willer on Sunday.

At about 3:30 a.m., the nurse said Willer pushed her and he was told this behavior was unacceptable. Just before 6 a.m., the nurse said Willer shoved her again in the stomach and chest, this time with enough force to nearly knock her to the ground.

The nurse said the contact caused her pain that lasted for 30 minutes.

Willer told police he remembered pushing the fourth nurse.

If convicted of all four charges, Willer could be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.