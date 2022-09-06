Police: EC man physically, emotionally abused three children

Sep. 6—EAU CLAIRE — Authorities have accused an Eau Claire man of physically and emotionally abusing three children.

The man also physically assaulted the children's mother and exposed the children to methamphetamine, police say.

Thomas A. Harris Jr., 31, 3404 Alf Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts each of causing mental harm to a child and physical abuse of a child, one felony count each of neglecting a child and substantial battery, and two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Harris, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman, the children and anyone involved in illegal drug activities.

Harris must also maintain absolute sobriety and comply with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Resources.

Harris returns to court Oct. 10.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's detective was assigned to a possible child abuse case at a town of Washington residence.

The detective spoke with the mother and the children.

A 9-year-old boy said Harris has sworn at him, grabs him and throws him into the wall, and sometimes punches and kicks him. The boy said Harris also threw a juice jug at his head in May.

The boy said he has also seen Harris kick his brother. The younger brother denied ever getting kicked by Harris.

The mother said the most prominent thing that happened relative to domestic abuse between her and Harris came in June 2019, when she sustained a concussion and a black eye.

The mother told the deputy she has heard Harris say things to the children such as "I'll drown you guys in the bathtub" and "I'll throw you guys off the bridge."

The mother said she has confronted Harris about the comments. She said he always denies it and said he would never say something like that.

Authorities searched the residence on May 16. A bag on the hood of the car in the garage contained a scale. White residue on the scale tested positive for methamphetamine.

Harris admitted to authorities he has used meth.

Hair follicle tests taken of all three children were positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

Harris is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in November 2020 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony charges, Harris could be sentenced to up to 24 years in prison.