Police: EC man possessed child porn, recorded sex acts without consent

Oct. 22—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was found to be in possession of several images of child pornography and recorded sex acts with two men without their consent, police say.

Glenn A. Kuehn, 52, 5719 Gables Circle, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with eight felony counts of possession of child pornography and two felony counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent.

A $250,000 signature bond was set for Kuehn, which prohibits him from having contact with children and using the internet except for work purposes and contact with his attorney.

Kuehn returns to court Dec. 14.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kuehn's employer told police in April that Kuehn told him he uploaded six images of child pornography to his Dropbox account.

Kuehn told his employer he was trading child pornography with another person when his Dropbox account was flagged. Kuehn said he was scared.

Kuehn also told his employer he had images on a flash drive and ultimately destroyed the flash drive and images.

A police detective received cyber tips on Aug. 1 that identified Kuehn as a suspect. The tips were provided by Dropbox.

The detective reviewed the attached files, which identified eight videos of child pornography. The videos are of both boys and girls having sexual contact with each other or with men.

After executing a search warrant and receiving the Dropbox videos, the detective also found a camera roll file folder which contained multiple videos of men and Kuehn engaging in consensual sexual activity.

The location of the sexual activity was Kuehn's residence. It appears Kuehn set up multiple camera angles for the videos.

The men do not appear to know they are being recorded based on their language and actions.

The detective was able to identify and locate some of the men in the videos. Some of the men knew Kuehn was recording their interaction and consented to the recordings.

But two of the men told the detective they did not consent to being recorded.

If convicted of all 10 charges, Kuehn could be sentenced to up to 123 years in prison.