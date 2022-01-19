Police: EC man possessed child porn, had sexual relations with teen girl

Jan. 19—EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man possessed several images of child pornography and had sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl, police say.

Malik J. Williams, 20, 486 Lupine Lane, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with five felony counts of possession of child pornography and one felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child.

Williams is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Altoona Police Department received a cyber tip Aug. 12 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible child pornography.

A single image of child porn was sent from a Kik account with an email address linked to Williams.

The image was of a 12-year-old girl in a sexual pose.

Police obtained a search warrant for Williams' Kik account and were informed that four videos of child pornography were associated with the account.

The videos consisted of young girls in sexual poses alone or with an adult male.

Police interviewed Williams on Nov. 18 and he admitted to having child pornography on his email account.

Williams said he was talking to people on the Kik app and child pornography was just something that was being shared. He said the sole purpose of the groups he was involved with on the Kik app was to share child pornography.

Williams admitted to sharing photos with other people. He said he used his email to both send and receive child pornography.

Police also found child pornography videos on Williams' Snapchat account.

A woman who was living with Williams told police on December 7 that she found a scrapbook containing pictures of Williams and a 15-year-old girl. He was kissing the girl in some of the photos.

Police then reviewed the contents of Williams' phone. They found several photos and videos of the nude 15-year-old girl and other photos and videos showing the girl and Williams having sexual intercourse.

Williams said the girl was his girlfriend.

Story continues

The girl told police she met Williams and they started dating a few weeks later. She said they had sex the first time they met each other and that she was 14 years old at the time.

The girl said she and Williams have sex nearly every time they see each other.

The girl confirmed that Williams took photos and videos of them having sex.

If convicted of all six charges, Williams could be sentenced to up to 100 years in prison.