Police: EC man possessed several images of child pornography

Apr. 5—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man possessed several images of child pornography, authorities say.

Michael L. Kirby, 32, 913 E. Grand Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with six felony counts of possession of child pornography.

A $100,000 signature bond was set for Kirby, which prohibits him from having unsupervised contact with children and using or possessing any device capable of accessing the internet.

Kirby returns to court May 18.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police detective received a cyber tip on Nov. 14. Dropbox reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Dropbox user uploaded four videos of suspected child pornography to their Dropbox account.

Dropbox identified the user as Kirby.

The videos depicted young females have sexual contact with adult males. After getting access to Kirby's account, police found two additional videos of child pornography. The detective then spoke with Kirby and confronted him with the videos.

Kirby said he has a pornography addiction. He said he was having an online chat with whom he thought was a woman.

Kirby claimed he was looking for adult pornography. But after a lengthy conversation, he indicated he was looking for child pornography.

Kirby said he and the person he was chatting with moved over to Snapchat, and he paid the person $20 for 20 videos. He said he initially saved the videos to his gallery on his phone, He then individually moved the videos to his Dropbox account.

After looking at them, Kirby said he realized these types of videos were not for him.

Kirby said the children on the videos were six or seven years old.

After paying the person for the pornographic videos, Kirby said he received a link. He logged out of Dropbox after looking at the videos.

Kirby said he thought to himself that he should delete the child pornography videos. When he tried logging back into Dropbox, he was already locked out.

Kirby described himself as having a feeling of relief that the videos were gone.

If convicted of all six charges, Kirby could be sentenced to up to 90 years in prison.