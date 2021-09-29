Police: EC man in possession of 200 child porn images

Sep. 29—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man serving a long probation sentence for a felony child sexual assault conviction has been linked to possessing at least 200 images of child pornography, authorities say.

Craig L. Rogers, 56, 1324 Oxford Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Rogers is free on a $50,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with children. He also cannot have access to the internet except for employment purposes.

Rogers returns to court Nov. 4.

In April 2003, the late Judge Eric Wahl sentenced Rogers to 40 years of probation and one year in jail in Eau Claire County for a felony count of sexual assault of a child under age 13.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer received seven cyber tips on Sept. 9 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning child sexual assault material linked to Rogers' Google account.

Google reported that Rogers uploaded one image of suspected child pornography on April 20. The officer viewed the image, which was a video of a young girl engaged in sexual activity.

The officer then learned that Rogers was on probation and is a registered sex offender. Rogers had also been in the Eau Claire County Jail after being suspected of viewing child pornography while on a city bus.

The officer then executed a search warrant on Google to receive all of Rogers' account information.

After receiving the information, the officer then found 208 images and three videos of apparent child pornography linked to Rogers. Some of the images were included in the cyber tips that prompted this investigation.

If convicted of all 10 charges, Rogers could be sentenced to up to 150 years in prison.