Police: EC man preparing for exposure sentencing admits to child sexual assault

Feb. 7—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man preparing for sentencing for exposing himself to a boy admitted to authorities he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old boy.

Steven M. Hauck, 76, 318 Mead St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement and exposing genitals.

A $25,000 signature bond was set for Hauck, which prohibits him from having contact with any child and being within 100 yards of any school or playground.

Hauck must also be home between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

An agent with the state Department of Corrections contacted Eau Claire police on Jan. 25. The agent was preparing a pre-sentence investigation for Hauck, who was convicted of a felony count of exposing genitals on Jan. 13 and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 27.

During her Jan. 23 meeting with Hauck, the agent said she asked Hauck to describe his prior offenses.

Hauck disclosed a 1970 conviction where he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy, a 1974 conviction where he and a 13-year-old boy exposed themselves to each other, and a 1980 conviction where he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy.

While discussing his most recent conviction for exposing genitals, Hauck talked about having a water fight with a 7-year-old boy. Hauck said he urged the boy to expose himself. He said he also exposed himself to the boy. He said he then engaged in sexual contact with the boy.

Based on this new information, Eau Claire police contacted the 7-year-old boy's mother and told her there had been touching between her son and Hauck.

During an interview with the boy on Jan. 31, the boy told police he was in Hauck's residence after the water fight.

The boy said Hauck brought him into a bedroom, removed his clothing and asked the boy to touch him. Hauck then had sexual contact with the boy.

Prior to the boy leaving the residence, Hauck told him not to tell anyone and to keep it a secret.

According to the criminal complaint in the case that is set for sentencing in April, authorities say Hauck exposed himself to a boy at Hauck's residence in the summer of 2020.

If convicted of the three new charges, Hauck could be sentenced to up to 56 years in prison.