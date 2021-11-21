Police: EC man robbed of $300 after being punched in face

Nov. 20—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man punched another man in the face and then robbed him of $300, police say.

The man who was punched sustained a broken bone below his right eye, police said.

Michael W. Pederson, 30, 818 Stein St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of robbery with use of force, substantial battery and bail jumping.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Pederson, which prohibits him from having contact with the victim or making acts or threats of violence against anyone. Pederson must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Pederson returns to court Dec. 21.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were sent to a residence on Nelson Drive on Nov. 8 because a man with a bloody nose was pounding on the front door while yelling and screaming.

Officers arrived to find the man, who said he was punched by Pederson and that Pederson ran into a backyard.

Officers found Pederson, who said he met the man at a friend's house. Pederson said the man wanted to buy cocaine and Pederson thought they could get drugs from the people at the Nelson Drive residence.

A man inside the residence, Pederson said, punched the man because the man would not calm down. Pederson said he hid because the man was freaking out.

The man told a different version of events to police.

The man said Pederson suggested they go to a residence on Nelson Drive to smoke marijuana. The man said he had $529 in his wallet, which he moved to the center console of his vehicle before he and Pederson drove to Nelson Drive.

The man believes Pederson may have seen the money when he moved it.

When they got out of the car to walk to the house on Nelson Drive, the man said Pederson struck him five or six times in the face with a closed fist. During the attack, he said, he fell to the driveway. The man said he was never so scared for his life.

When he returned to his vehicle, the man said, $300 was missing.

The man signed a medical disclosure form which described the injuries he sustained in the attack.

Pederson is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of strangulation and suffocation in May 2019 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of all three charges, Pederson could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison.