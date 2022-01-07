Police: EC man set fire to shipping container after getting locked inside

Jan. 7—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man intentionally set fire to a shipping container after getting locked inside, police say.

Kent C. Daniel, 62, 670 Wisconsin St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of arson of property other than a building and bail jumping.

Daniel is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer responded to the area behind HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 for a report of a person locked in a container that was on fire.

The officer arrived to locate a shipping container and could hear pounding coming from within the container. The officer could hear Daniel inside.

A padlock was on the container and the door was secured.

The shipping container was then opened by an employee of the construction company that the container belonged to. As it was opened, black smoke rolled out from the container. Daniel was observed standing just inside the container.

Daniel exited so firefighters could enter and extinguish the fire.

Daniel said he went inside the container to get warm. Shortly after, he said, the container was shut and locked. Daniel said he then lit a cigarette. He said once the container was closed he decided to set a fire.

The superintendent of the construction site told police his workers were getting ready to go home when they shut and locked the container. They didn't know that Daniel was inside.

A police officer observed numerous items inside the trailer that were damaged by the fire, smoke and fire extinguisher that was utilized.

Several tool boxes and items were on a mechanical cart that was burned beyond use or recognition.

Daniel was free on bond for a pending 2020 felony case in Eau Claire County. Conditions of the bond included not committing any new crimes.

If convicted of the two charges, Daniel could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.