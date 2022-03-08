Police: EC man sold large amounts of heroin and fentanyl mix

Mar. 8—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who was selling large amounts of a heroin and fentanyl mix in this area was arrested for having this mix and methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in his possession, police say.

Terrance J. Wilson, 48, 1828 S. Hastings Way, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of narcotics delivery, three felony counts of bail jumping, and felony counts of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $100,000 cash bail was set for Wilson, which prohibits him from having contact with known drug dealers, drinking alcohol and entering taverns. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Wilson returns to court April 29.

According to the criminal complaint:

An investigator with the West Central Drug Task Force received information in January that Wilson was involved in selling heroin and a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.

A confidential informant told the investigator Jan. 21 he could buy heroin from Wilson.

In a controlled buy that same day, the informant bought fentanyl from Wilson in Eau Claire.

A second controlled buy of fentanyl between the informant and Wilson was conducted Feb. 18. The drug investigator noted this transaction occurred within 1,000 feet of Memorial High School.

A third controlled buy was arranged on March 1. Wilson was pulled over by police as he was on his way to the meeting spot for the controlled buy.

Wilson was searched and two bags were found on his person. They contained heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine. A used syringe was found inside the vehicle and Wilson's cellphone was seized.

Authorities then executed a search warrant of Wilson's room at the Evenox Motel.

They found a semi-automatic pistol loaded with eight rounds, more than $1,400 in cash, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and prescription medication.

Various drug paraphernalia, including a scale, pipes and packaging materials, were also found in the room.

At the time of his arrest, Wilson was free on bond for a pending 2020 felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of his bond prohibited him from committing new crimes.

Wilson is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in May 2017 in Wood County and felony count of cocaine delivery in March 2005 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony charges in this case, Wilson could be sentenced to up to 108 years in prison.