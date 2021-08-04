Police: EC man stole same type of door lock four times from same store

Aug. 4—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man stole the same type of electronic door lock on four different occasions in May and June at the same Menards store, police say.

The value of the four door locks totaled $720, police said.

Shawn M. Lanier, 39, 1717 Necessity St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with four misdemeanor counts of retail theft.

Lanier failed to appear at his initial court hearing. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

The thefts occurred on May 4, 13 and 22 and June 4 at the Menards store on Eau Claire's east side.

A store security employee told police that on May 23 he noticed a door lock missing from the shelf. The lock was there the night before.

The employee said that since he knew these locks had been targeted recently by Lanier, he reviewed security camera footage.

The employee saw Lanier select the door lock on May 22. Lanier carried a box with a humidifier filter and the door lock into the garden center. He returned to the store with the filter box and a bag of mulch, but not the lock.

Lanier went to the store registers and paid for the filter and the mulch before leaving the store.

After searching the store, the employee discovered that Lanier removed the humidifier filter from the box and placed the more expensive door lock in the box.

Lanier left the store in the same black Ford Escape he drove during the other lock thefts.

Lanier followed the same scenario in the other three thefts. He would take a door lock and place it in a box containing other less expensive merchandise. That merchandise was then left in the store when Lanier paid for his items.

Lanier is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in January 2020 in Eau Claire County.