Police: EC man threatened stepson with gun while intoxicated

Feb. 13—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man threatened his stepson with a gun while intoxicated, police say.

Richard J. Venn, 65, 4402 Terri Court, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another person, disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

A $2,000 signature bond was set for Venn, which prohibits him from possessing weapons and requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Venn returns to court March 21.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies were sent to Venn's town of Washington residence at 8:42 p.m. on Feb. 8 after he reportedly pointed a gun at his stepson's chest after drinking alcohol.

The stepson told deputies he confronted Venn after Venn made a "snarky" comment about his dog, which had recently died.

Venn pointed a gun at his stepson's chest and told him that he needed to shut up and move out. The stepson said his mother was the only other person at the residence.

Venn exited the residence without incident and was taken into custody.

The mother said Venn and her son have not liked each other for 15 years and that Venn normally makes comments to irritate him. She said she did not see any physical altercation or firearm.

Venn admitted he made a comment about his stepson's dog, which angered his stepson.

Venn said his stepson then came at him, got into his face, and threatened to beat him up and kill him.

Venn admitted he retrieved a loaded pistol and threatened to kill his stepson. Venn indicated he had a right to defend himself in his own home and that his stepson was not welcome there.

Venn admitted to drinking beer and submitted to a breath test, which indicated he had a blood alcohol content of .12.

The stepson told deputies he did not threaten Venn. The stepson said he was fearful Venn might shoot him.

The stepson said he went back upstairs and locked himself in his room for two minutes before leaving the house. The stepson said he was scared Venn was going to break down his door or shoot him through the wall.

If convicted of the felony charge, Venn could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.