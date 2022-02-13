Police: EC man threatens another man, police officers with knife

Feb. 12—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man threatened another man and two police officers with a knife near Washington and Farwell streets, police say.

Douglas W. Labarge, 42, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Labarge, which prohibits him from having contact with the other man or the officers.

Labarge returns to court March 24.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers were called Thursday to the area of Washington and Farwell streets for a report of a man threatening another man with a knife.

The other man told police he had brought his dogs outside when he noticed Labarge walk by him. The other man said hello to Labarge and turned his back to him while he walked into the yard with the dogs.

Out of the corner of his eye, the other man said he noticed Labarge standing just five feet away holding a knife. While looking at the other man, Labarge waved the knife around but said nothing.

Labarge then threw the knife in the street and walked away.

Officers responding to the scene noticed Labarge sitting on the sidewalk on the Harding Avenue hill.

Officers approached Labarge on foot and noticed him tossing what appeared to be a sheath with a large knife into the wooded area behind him.

Labarge then took a quick step toward the knife and picked it up. When he was ordered to put the knife down, Labarge told the officers he wasn't scared of them.

Labarge walked toward the officers with the knife at his side and ignored their commands to get down on the ground.

One of the officers said he became fearful for the lives of himself and the other officer.

Labarge then threw the knife into the street and was ultimately arrested.

At the time of his arrest, Labarge was free on a cash bail for a pending felony case in Dunn County. A condition of his bail prohibited him from committing new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges, Labarge could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.