Police: EC man took $1,400 in liquor from EC Festival Foods store

Mar. 19—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man stole more than $1,400 worth of liquor over a three-day period from a Festival Foods store in Eau Claire, police say.

Michael L. White, 50, 1828 S. Hastings Way, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of retail theft.

White is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on March 29.

According to the criminal complaint:

The first theft at the 3007 Mall Drive Festival Foods store occurred on Feb. 18.

After checking surveillance video, a store security employee said a man entered the store through the liquor entrance doors at 9:30 a.m.

The man approaches the brandy and cognac shelf and selects 10 bottles of Remy Martin and places them in his cart. He then walks further down the aisle toward the vodka section and selects four bottles of Grey Goose and places them in his cart.

The man then looks for any nearby employees and walks past all points of sale with no attempt to purchase the alcohol.

The man pushes the cart to his vehicle toward the back of the parking lot. The value of the alcohol taken totaled $849.

Store employees noticed the man, later identified as White, enter the store again at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. The security employee went to the sales floor to observe him.

White exited the liquor department with a cart containing five bottles of Dusse Cognac, two bottles of Remy Martin and five bottles of Don Julio Silver. The value of the liquor totaled $580.

White walked past all the registers without any attempt at payment. The security employee met White in the parking lot and told him they needed to talk about the alcohol in the cart.

White said he paid for everything. The security employee told White they needed to go inside the store to talk.

White then gave the security employee the cart, entered his vehicle and left the parking lot very quickly.

Eau Claire police were provided White's license plate number. His car was found later that day at the Regency Inn in Eau Claire, where he was staying.

When a police officer knocked on his door, White exited the room and immediately just turned around and put his hands behind his back. White did not want to talk about the incident.

The officer placed White in his squad car. White then said he keeps making mistakes and has tried getting help. He said he wants to get treatment for his issue of stealing.

If convicted of both charges, White could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.