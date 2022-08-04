Police: EC man trashed ex-girlfriend's apartment

Aug. 4—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man vandalized his ex-girlfriend's apartment, causing more than $2,500 in damage, police say.

Tyler J. Goplin, 29, 2426 Boardwalk Circle, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of stalking, burglary and criminal damage to property, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

A $3,000 signature bond was set for Goplin, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or her residence.

Goplin returns to court Sept. 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Altoona police officer responded July 23 to a North Hillcrest Parkway apartment in Altoona for a criminal damage complaint. A woman said Goplin, her ex-boyfriend, had caused damage to her vehicle and residence.

The officer and woman toured the apartment to assess the damage. All four tires to her 2017 Chevrolet Traverse had been slashed. A television in the living room was shattered. The rear TV stand had broken a hole in the wall behind the television.

Ranch salad dressing was sprayed in the hallway leading to the woman's bedroom. The salad dressing was also sprayed on most of the bedroom walls, the ceiling and the bedroom furniture. A pile of the woman's clothes were thrown from the bed onto the floor. The woman's nightstand drawer had been pulled out and its contents were dumped on the floor.

In the bathroom, the woman's hair straightener had been broken into several pieces and several wooden shelves from her vanity were missing.

The woman believed the costs of the missing and damage property, plus cleaning costs, would exceed $2,500.

The woman said she attended Country Jam in Eau Claire with her family on the previous day. The woman said she and Goplin, whom she had dated for about two years, then began texting each other. Goplin was camping at Country Jam.

Goplin then began send her text messages indicating he was angry and intoxicated. He was accusing her of having a relationship with another man even though her relationship with Goplin had ended. One of his texts said he was inside her residence.

The woman found the damage to her apartment when she returned at 9 a.m. on July 23.

The woman said Goplin was able to enter her apartment because he knew the combination to her front door.

Goplin told police on July 27 that he wished to turn himself in.

Goplin's mother shared with police a Facebook message she received from Goplin the evening of July 23: "What happened was unacceptable and I know it permanently closed the door with me and (the woman). I just want to make sure everything gets compensated and I'll be gone."

If convicted of the felony charges, Goplin could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.