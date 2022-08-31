Police: EC man tried to arrange sex with 14-year-old girl

Aug. 31—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man tried to arrange a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl, police say.

Travis W. Fraze, 50, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

Judge Jon Theisen ordered a $100,000 cash bail for Fraze, which prohibits him from having contact with children, and using cellphones, the internet or any communication application.

Fraze returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer learned Sunday that two local residents took it upon themselves to pose as a 14-year-old girl to investigate people perpetuating child sex crimes through the internet. The residents are not associated with law enforcement.

The residents used an ad on the internet to begin a chat with a man they had identified as Fraze.

After weeks of explicit chats and receipt of explicit images from Fraze, the residents set a meeting on Sunday in Eau Claire between Fraze and the fictional girl.

Fraze was interviewed by police after he was confronted by the two local residents at the meeting location.

Fraze told police he made a poor decision and needed help. He said he has needed help with sexual addiction in the past.

Fraze said he is from Texas and is currently living out of an Eau Claire motel. He said he recently obtained a job as a truck driver in Minnesota and was set to begin that employment in early September.

Fraze told police he often watches pornography and actively seeks out younger looking females.

Fraze said he was previously investigated for alleged child sex crimes in Texas but was never charged.

Fraze told police he knew he should have ended the conversation with the person he believed was a 14-year-old girl. He said he continued because he was "caught up in the fantasies."

Fraze acknowledged that he sent photos of his genitals to the girl and knew he shouldn't have done so.

Fraze confirmed his conversation with the girl was explicit. He made no denials and readily admitted the messages were sent by him and they were inappropriate.

If convicted, Fraze could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.