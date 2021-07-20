Police: EC man tries to hit ex and her mother with his truck

Jul. 20—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man tried to hit his ex-girlfriend and her mother, who was riding a moped, with his truck police say.

The previous day the man hit the moped while it was parked at the mother's residence, police said.

Henri R. Leavesseur, 28, 629 N. Barstow St., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

A $10,000 cash bail was set for Leavesseur, which prohibits him from contacting both women.

Leavesseur returns to court Tuesday, July 27, for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Late on Friday, two witnesses saw Leavesseur pull his truck into a driveway on Churchill Street and strike the mother's red moped while it was parked outside.

Leavesseur then left the residence without speaking to anybody.

The following day, the mother drove the moped to visit her daughter, who was working at the Dollar General store on West Madison Street.

The daughter then took the moped for a drive. The mother wanted to make sure the moped was still drivable after it was struck by Leavesseur the previous evening.

The mother then got back on the moped to leave.

As she was about to leave the parking lot, the mother saw a black truck entering the lot and beginning to drive toward her.

The truck, which was being driven by Leavesseur, accelerated quickly toward the mother. She said she swerved out of the way to avoid being hit.

As she was doing so, the truck then swerved toward her daughter.

When Leavesseur came toward the mother a second time, she pulled the moped near a pillar in front of the Dollar General store. Leavesseur then left the parking lot.

The daughter was crying and visibly shaking when describing the incident to a police officer. The daughter said she and Leavesseur had previously been in a relationship and had lived together for a year. She believed Leavesseur was upset about their relationship and that was why he tried to hit the moped.

Story continues

The daughter said that Leavesseur had been violent and physical toward her in the past.

An officer then contacted Leavesseur. There were scuff marks and red paint on the bumper of his truck. Leavesseur admitted to visiting the Dollar General store to try to talk with his ex-girlfriend.

He implied that his ex-girlfriend was responsible for the damage to his truck. He said the red paint and scuff marks were planted by her to implicate him.

Leavesseur is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in February 2020 in Chippewa County.