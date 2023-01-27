Police: EC man uses body cavity to bring pills into the jail

Jan. 26—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man attempted to bring numerous counterfeit oxycodone pills into the Eau Claire County Jail in his rectum, police say.

Chad L. Pickney, 45, 843 N. Hastings Way, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of a counterfeit drug with intent to deliver and possession of an illegal article by an inmate.

A $20,000 signature bond was set for Pickney, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibits him from having contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities.

Pickney returns to court March 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Vine and Fourth streets. The driver was identified as Pickney. He had warrants for his arrest, so he was arrested.

While en route to the jail, the deputy asked Pickney if he had any drugs or weapons. Pickney said he didn't.

Pickney was told that if he was carrying any contraband and it was caught by jail staff, he could be charged with a crime.

While at the jail, a correctional officer found a small plastic bag containing 41 blue pills inside Pickney's rectum.

The pills appeared to be oxycodone. But authorities decided to test the pills because there are counterfeit pills that appear to be oxycodone that are illegally made. They sometimes contain fentanyl or other drugs.

The pills were tested on Monday. They appeared to be counterfeit because they lacked the coating a true prescription pill would have. They didn't contain fentanyl, but it was determined they were also not oxycodone.

If convicted of the two charges, Pickney could be sentenced to up to 11 years in prison.