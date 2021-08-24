Police: EC man violates felony bond seven times in three months

Aug. 24—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man with alcohol issues violated his felony criminal bond seven times in a three-month period, police say.

Charles B. Fitzhenry, 35, 910 Richard Drive, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with seven felony counts of bail jumping.

Fitzhenry is scheduled to make his initial court appearance today.

According to the criminal complaint:

Fitzhenry signed a signature bond on July 1, 2020 for a felony case in Eau Claire County. That case has not yet been resolved. A condition of the bond prohibits him from drinking or possessing alcohol.

Police were sent to Fitzhenry's apartment on April 24 on a report of an alcohol overdose. Fitzhenry was still breathing but not responsive to any verbal commands or physical touch. His mother said he had consumed more than three full bottles of vodka. Fitzhenry was transported to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

On April 30, police were sent to Fitzhenry's residence on a report of an alcohol overdose. Fitzhenry was unresponsive after his mother got home from work. She found some vodka bottles in the apartment. Fitzhenry was again transported to Sacred Heart Hospital.

On May 23, numerous police officers responded to Fitzhenry's apartment for a welfare check. Fitzhenry was conscious but not responsive. There were three empty liquor bottles on the kitchen counter.

On June 16, police were called to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire because Fitzhenry was there and was refusing to leave. An officer found Fitzhenry outside of the emergency room entrance. He appeared to be extremely intoxicated. He denied drinking and refused a breath test.

On July 13, police were again called to Fitzhenry's apartment. He was laying on the living room floor. His mother said he drank at least two pints of vodka. Because he was so intoxicated and not able to care for himself, Fitzhenry was taken to Mayo to be detoxed.

On July 19, police were called because Fitzhenry was laying across the front entrance steps of his apartment building. He was motionless. He drank vodka earlier in the day. Fitzhenry was transported to Mayo to be medically cleared.

On July 27, police were called to Fitzhenry's residence because he was heavily intoxicated. Over the past day, Fitzhenry had consumed about four pints of vodka. He refused to provide a breath test and was taken to Mayo for medical clearance.

If convicted of all seven charges, Fitzhenry could be sentenced to up to 21 years in prison.