Police: EC man and woman steal at least 30 pieces of mail

Jun. 28—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man and woman who were being investigated for a possible break-in were found to be in possession of at least 54 pieces of stolen mail, police said.

Erin C. Gaulke, 50, of Eau Claire, and Ashley R. Stevens, 36, 716 Churchhill St., are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft of mail and misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property and theft.

Stevens is also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and bail jumping.

Gaulke and Stevens are both free on $2,000 signature bonds, which prohibit them from possessing mail not in their names.

Gaulke and Stevens return to court Aug. 4.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man contacted Eau Claire police June 20 to report that his vehicle had been broken into and several items were stolen. The man said he saw the suspects leave in a white rental U-Haul truck. The suspects were an older male and a short female.

Two days later, police were called to check a U-Haul truck that was parked at Prairie Lane Storage Units in Eau Claire. Gaulke was the only occupant of the vehicle. He said he was helping Stevens move some items.

The owner of the storage units said he saw the occupants of the rental truck attempt to gain access to the storage units. He said a female, later identified as Stevens, entered one of the units.

Police searched the U-Haul vehicle and found six pieces of mail and documents that belonged to various Eau Claire residents. They also found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue, a passport belonging to the man who reported the initial vehicle break in, and 18 pieces of mail in a duffel bag that belonged to various other people.

Police then found Stevens hiding in one of the storage units. There was at least 30 pieces of mail located in the storage unit that did not belong to Stevens or Gaulke.

Gaulke denied stealing any items. He said he saw Stevens steal mail from six to eight houses. He said Stevens would roll down the window, pull up to a mailbox and remove its contents.

Stevens denied stealing anything and said Gaulke was the one stealing mail and other items.

When asked why some stolen items were found with her belongings, Stevens said someone must be framing her.

Stevens appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

Gaulke and Stevens are both being prosecuted as repeat offenders. Gaulke was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in December 2019 in Sawyer County while Stevens was convicted of a felony count of identity theft in March in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony theft of mail charge, Gaulke and Stevens could both be sentenced to up to three years in prison.