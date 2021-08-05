Police: EC resident assaults 74-year-old man at Phoenix Park

Aug. 5—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man physically assaulted a 74-year-old man in Phoenix Park and threatened the older man's wife, police say.

The older couple were walking on a sidewalk in the park when they were assaulted and threatened by the man, authorities said.

Jesse D. Olson, 32, 107 Randall St., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of aggravated battery of an elderly person and misdemeanor counts of lewd and lascivious behavior, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

A $2,500 signature bond was set for Olson, who returns to court Sept. 13.

As conditions of bond, Olson cannot have contact with the couple or the Phoenix Park area. He is prohibited from engaging in acts or threats of violence against anyone.

Olson must also maintain absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Phoenix Park Saturday on a report of a naked man who was near the trail head bathroom.

While approaching the scene, the officer learned the same man had put on pants but was now actively assaulting people.

The officer arrived and found the man, later identified as Olson, walking on the sidewalk toward several people.

The officer ordered Olson to stop, but he continued to walk toward people with clenched fists.

When Olson would not stop, officers contained him and placed him in handcuffs after deploying a taser.

Public space cameras confirmed that Olson had been nude in the park before putting pants on.

After officers had Olson contained, he was sweating profusely and seemed to have no concept of reality. He was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Officers then spoke with the 74-year-old man, who said he and his wife were walking on a sidewalk in the park when Olson came toward them.

The couple did not know Olson and had not seen him before.

Without warning or reason, Olson took the man to the ground and started hitting him with both fists.

The woman pleaded with Olson to stop and get off of her husband, but he did not.

The woman used her leg in an attempt to get Olson off her husband.

Olson then got up and started to walk away. But he turned around and walked toward the woman.

The man intervened when Olson grabbed the man's wife. Olson responded by throwing the man back on the ground and hitting him.

The man's injuries included bruising, scuff marks, redness and blood. He did not go to the hospital but was asked to monitor his health.

Olson is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of throwing or discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker in September 2019 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the felony charge, Olson could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.