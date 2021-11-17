Police: EC resident stabbed man at Sojourner House

Nov. 17—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire resident stabbed a man at the Sojourner House during a disagreement earlier this month, police said.

David R.J. Hochstein, 25, 721 Oxford Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery, two misdemeanor counts of negligent handling of a weapon and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Hochstein is free on a $2,000 signature bond. Conditions of the bond include having no contact with the victim or the Sojourner House, and making no acts or threats of violence against anyone.

Hochstein returns to court Dec. 21.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to the Sojourner House, 618 S. Barstow St., at 6:40 p.m. on Nov. 5 on a report of a stabbing.

The victim showed officers an inch-long stab wound on the right side of his abdomen. The wound was bleeding and appeared to be deep. Fatty tissue was protruding from the wound.

The victim said the knife was about four inches long and the blade had gone all the way into his body.

The victim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for treatment.

A Sojourner House staff member told police she was breaking up a fight between two guests when Hochstein approached her asking for medication.

The staff member told Hochstein the medication could not be given out early. Hochstein then called the staff member a derogatory name.

As a result, Hochstein was banned from Sojourner House for 10 days. Hochstein was then banned for 30 days after making a comment about slicing the staff member's throat.

Hochstein then advanced toward the staff member while holding a pocket knife. The victim got between Hochstein and the staff member. Hochstein then reached under the victim's arms and stabbed him in the abdomen.

An officer found Hochstein at the end of the alley in the 600 block of South Barstow Street.

During the disagreement over medication, Hochstein told the officer that the victim also displayed a knife.

Hochstein said the victim was stabbed after the victim made a lunging motion.

If convicted of the felony charge, Hochstein could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.