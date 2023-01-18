Police: EC sex offender sent child porn through Instagram

Jan. 17—EAU CLAIRE — A convicted Eau Claire sex offender sent child pornography through Instagram, police say.

Thomas W. Groat, 57, 1812 Peterson Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of sex offender registry violation.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Groat, which requires him to maintain compliance with the sex offender registry.

Groat returns to court Feb. 23.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire authorities received a tip last year that a suspected image of child pornography was sent through an Instagram account.

A phone number associated with the account was linked to Groat.

The image was of two young girls engaged in sexual contact.

Eau Claire authorities performed a criminal history search for Groat and found that he is a registered sex offender for first-degree sexual assault of a child.

The sex offender registry listed Groat's phone number, which is the same number associated with the Instagram account.

An official with the state's sex offender registry told Eau Claire authorities that Groat is required to report all online accounts and activity.

The sex offender registry official said Groat has not reported having any social media accounts.

If convicted of the sex offender registry violation, Groat could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.