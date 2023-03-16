Police: EC teen speeds, drives recklessly on Clairemont Avenue

Mar. 15—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire teen was excessively speeding and driving recklessly, including running a red light, on Clairemont Avenue, police say.

Dominic L. Sovereign, 19, 4908 Coventry Court, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

A $2,000 signature bond was set for Sovereign. He returns to court April 24.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was patrolling Clairemont Avenue, driving east, in a fully-marked police vehicle on Monday.

The officer heard an engine rev behind him. Over his shoulder, the officer saw a red Firebird traveling at a high rate of speed.

The officer was traveling at 46 mph when the Firebird passed him. The speed limit is 45 mph.

The officer activated his emergency lights and siren. The officer accelerated his squad car to 94 mph to try and catch the Firebird. But even at this speed, the Firebird was gaining distance on the squad car.

Several vehicles were stopped at a red light at Rudolph Road and Clairemont Avenue. The Firebird moved all the way over to the right turn lane and sped through the intersection on the red light.

The officer then terminated the pursuit, but followed the vehicle for some time at a distance. The taillights of the Firebird were unique and identifiable from a distance.

The officer eventually lost sight of the vehicle. A second police officer then found the Firebird parked at an Eau Claire residence.

Sovereign answered the door and told the officer that "I suppose you guys are here because I was fleeing."

Sovereign then told the officer he was in a rush to get home, so he was speeding between 85 and 100 mph on Clairemont Avenue. He said he came up on the officer's squad car quickly and passed him at about 85 mph.

After passing the squad car, Sovereign said, he tried to get away but "obviously didn't."

Sovereign said he didn't see the squad car's lights but assumed the officer was trying to stop him as he fled.

Sovereign said he sped through the red light at what he guessed was around 70 mph.

If convicted, Sovereign could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.