Police: EC traffic stop leads to large drug find

Jul. 13—EAU CLAIRE — A traffic stop over the weekend led to a significant drug find in Eau Claire, police say.

William C. Schick, 21, 3208 Davey St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver.

He also faces misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Schick, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol, entering taverns or having contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities.

Schick returns to court Aug. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop Sunday afternoon on West Beaver Creek Road at U.S. 53 in the town of Washington and identified the driver as Schick.

Schick spoke softly, his voice and hands seemed to tremble, and he seemed nervous.

The deputy saw several alcohol containers in the vehicle and detected a light odor of both marijuana and alcohol.

When Schick exited the vehicle, the deputy saw a loaded handgun magazine in the door pocket. Schick admitted there was a loaded pistol under his seat. He did not have a concealed carry permit.

The deputy removed the weapons from the vehicle.

In a backpack in the back seat, the deputy found numerous items related to drug trafficking including wrapping and packaging materials, gem bags, sandwich bags, two digital scales, two bags of marijuana, pills, a large amount of U.S. currency and a bag containing white powder. Additional ammunition was also found in the vehicle.

The powder was cocaine and weighed 160 grams.

In a separate zippered bag in the back seat, the deputy found a glass marijuana pipe and a metal grinder with marijuana debris.

Schick declined to answer questions and was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail, where correctional officers found a bag in his sock containing cocaine.

The pills the deputy found were determined to be amphetamine. The cash totaled $1,380.

If convicted of the felony charges, Schick could be sentenced to up to 34 years in prison.