Police: EC traffic stop leads to half pound of meth, arrests

Oct. 20—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire traffic stop involving two vehicles led to the discovery of nearly a half pound of methamphetamine and three arrests, police say.

Breanna R. Gomez, 23, 1122 Second Ave., Nathaniel J. Gomez, 21, 817 Revere St., and Elizabeth A. Poppe, 39, of Bloomer were each charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with several criminal charges, including a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

A cash bail of $7,500 was set for both Breanna Gomez and Poppe, while a $5,000 cash bail was set for Nathaniel Gomez.

As a condition of bail, all three must maintain absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer pulled two vehicles over near the Kwik Trip on North Clairemont Avenue at 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 12 because they had just been parked in front of a residence known as the site of a large amount of drug use and sales.

Nathaniel Gomez was the driver of one of the vehicles. Poppe and Breanna Gomez were the driver and passenger, respectively, of the second vehicle. Nathaniel Gomez was cited for operating after suspension.

Both vehicles were stopped a second time five minutes later after they failed to stop at a stop light.

Poppe told police she didn't think there were drugs in her vehicle and denied consent for a search. But she did consent to a search of her purse and bag.

A police dog arrived and exhibited a positive alert to the possible presence of drugs in Poppe's vehicle.

Marijuana was found in Breanna Gomez's purse. In a trash bag on the back seat of the vehicle, police found a hypodermic needle that contained methamphetamine. A backpack on the back seat contained nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine.

Based on the large amount of the drug, police believed the trio were involved in the distribution of methamphetamine.

Police found a meth pipe inside of Nathaniel Gomez's vehicle.

All three are repeat offenders. Poppe was convicted of a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance in March in Chippewa County. Breanna Gomez was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in May 2019 in Eau Claire County. Nathaniel Gomez was convicted of at least three misdemeanors within the past five years.

If convicted of the meth distribution charge, all three could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.