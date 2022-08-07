Police: EC woman exposed her two children to meth

Aug. 6—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman exposed her 13- and 3-year-old children to methamphetamine, police say.

Gina M. Gilbert, 41, 1828 S. Hastings Way, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with two counts of neglecting a child.

A warrant was issued for Gilbert's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer and a social worker spoke with Gilbert on May 25 about her drug use.

Gilbert admitted to using marijuana. She submitted to a urinalysis, which yielded a positive test for methamphetamine. She denied any methamphetamine use.

Gilbert said her younger child's father had been around the family a month earlier and was actively using methamphetamine.

The officer found marijuana in Gilbert's bedroom. No methamphetamine or drug paraphernalia were located.

Hair follicle tests were taken of both children. Both were positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

A hair follicle test for Gilbert was positive for the presence of fentanyl, methadone, amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine and norcocaine.

Gilbert's older child told police on July 11 that he did not witness any drug use by Gilbert.

Because of the positive test results for methamphetamine, police determined Gilbert failed to protect her children from her abuse of the drug.

If convicted, Gilbert could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.