Police: EC woman exposed her 2-year-old child to meth

Apr. 6—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman exposed her 2-year-old child to methamphetamine, police say.

Miranda E. Palser, 25, 1245 1/2 S. Dewey St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Palser, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. She also cannot have contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities.

Palser returns to court May 11.

According to the criminal complaint:

In response to a child protective services report, an Eau Claire police detective visited Palser's residence on Feb. 11. Palser reported she had used methamphetamine the night before by licking residue out of a bag.

"I am not being separated from them," Palser told the detective concerning her two children. "That will just cause everything to go downhill."

Palser said her children were not exposed to drugs. She said she is clean, washes her hands, cleans her clothes separately, bleaches the washer and dryer, bleaches everything, and scrubs everything like a crazy person.

Palser had told social workers that she has been using drugs since she was 18 or 19 years old. She said she started using methamphetamine after she gave birth to her younger child in October. She described her use at that time as "dabbling."

Palser said her use of methamphetamine increased after she and her children's father began to fight and broke up. She said she has been picking at her skin because of her methamphetamine use.

Palser's two children were seen by a doctor and no physical harm was noted.

Hair follicle tests were done for both Palser and her 2-year-old child. Palser tested positive for the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. The child tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The children's father tested negative for the presence of any drug.

If convicted, Palser could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.