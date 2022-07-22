Police: EC woman exposed young child to several drugs

Jul. 22—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman exposed her 18-month-old child to methamphetamine, amphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl, police said.

Alison E. Frase, 30, 3621 Fairfax St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Frase, which prohibits her from having contact with the child unless approved by the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

Frase must also maintain absolute sobriety and comply with directives from social workers.

Frase returns to court Aug. 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police and social workers received information in May concerning the welfare of Frase's 18 month-old child. The information indicated the child may have been exposed to numerous illicit substances.

As part of an investigation, Frase submitted to a hair follicle test in May, where she tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, amphetamine, morphine and fentanyl.

When told of her follicle results, Frase admitted to relapsing. She said she used fentanyl intravenously at a friend's house.

Frase said she tested positive for methamphetamine because she was hanging around a person who was using the drug. Frase denied any drug use in her home. She said her child was not in her care when she used drugs.

Later in May, a hair follicle test was taken from Frase's child, which was positive for the presence of methamphetamine, amphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl.

Frase said she couldn't explain why the child would test positive for illegal substances. It could have been from holding the child or from being at another person's house where drugs may have been present. The child could also have been exposed, she said, from her old apartment where there was drug use.

Frase confirmed that the child was in her care before, during and after the hair follicle tests.

Frase is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of theft in April 2019 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the child neglect charge, Frase could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.