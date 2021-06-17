Police: EC woman exposes infant to meth, cocaine

Jun. 17—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman exposed her 3-month-old daughter to various drugs including methamphetamine and cocaine, police say.

Kristen A. Alba, 32, 2634 South Slope Terrace, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.

Alba is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of neglecting a child in March 2020 in Eau Claire County.

Alba failed to appear at her initial court hearing on Wednesday and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services contacted an Eau Claire police detective on May 7 with concerns that Alba was under the influence of drugs while caring for her 3-month-old daughter.

The detective and a social worker made an unannounced visit to Alba's residence.

Alba's hands were shaking and she appeared nervous.

Alba denied using any drugs other than marijuana. She consented to a urinalysis, which was positive for the presence of methamphetamine, cocaine and amphetamines.

Alba said she used cocaine three days earlier, when she and her roommate took a last-minute trip to Florida.

Alba said her baby was with someone else when she used the cocaine.

Alba gave the detective consent to take a hair follicle test of her baby. Results of the test were positive for the presence of amphetamines, methamphetamine, cocaine, benzoylecgonine and norcocaine.

Alba said the baby's exposure to the drugs was neonatal.

Police told Alba the baby tested positive for amphetamines and marijuana at birth. She didn't test positive for the other drugs until after she was born.

Alba told police she doesn't use methamphetamine, but used ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana while on her Florida trip.

She said she is not a "meth head" and likes cocaine.

When asked why her baby's hair follicle test was positive for so many drugs at such high levels, Alba said it was because of her former roommate.

Alba said her former roommate is a methamphetamine user and was responsible for watching the baby on three separate occasions.

If convicted, Alba could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.