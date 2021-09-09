Police: EC woman exposes infant to meth, cocaine

Sep. 9—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman exposed her 2-month-old daughter to methamphetamine and cocaine, police say.

Kaya R. Francel, 23, 1232 S. Dewey St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.

Francel is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with directives from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

Francel returns to court Oct. 19.

According to the criminal complaint:

A social worker contacted an Eau Claire police detective after having concerns about Francel's infant daughter. Francel had been reported to be transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire after being unresponsive because of an overdose.

The social worker had been alerted by the hospital that Francel had tested positive for cocaine and marijuana in a urine screen on Aug. 23. The baby visited the hospital two days later. She had symptoms of a skin rash, sinus congestion and diarrhea. But a urine screen for the baby yielded negative results for illegal drugs.

On Aug. 26, hair follicle samples were taken for both Francel and her infant daughter.

The baby's test was positive for the presence of both methamphetamine and cocaine.

The hair follicle sample for Francel tested positive for cocaine but negative for methamphetamine.

Police took Francel into custody on Friday. Francel said she did not use methamphetamine but admitted to smoking a cigarette with cocaine and also smoking marijuana.

When asked about the baby's exposure to methamphetamine, Francel said a man had smoked meth while staying at her residence. She said the meth had then been removed from the residence.

If convicted, Francel could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.