Police: EC woman repeatedly deals meth

Sep. 24—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman with two previous methamphetamine possession convictions has been repeatedly dealing the drug, police say.

Shari L. Champion, 51, 1334 Barron St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of methamphetamine delivery, a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of an illegally obtained prescription.

A $10,000 signature bond was set for Champion, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibits her from having contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities.

Champion returns to court Nov. 2.

According to the criminal complaint:

A confidential informant told police June 22 that the informant could purchase a half ounce of methamphetamine from Champion for $400.

The informant met with Champion at Champion's residence. Through a covert visual recording device, police could see that Champion was in possession of multiple gem bags containing methamphetamine.

The informant completed the sale and turned the meth over to police.

A second controlled buy was arranged on July 8, where an informant bought a half ounce of methamphetamine from Champion for $350.

Police investigators made contact with Champion Sept. 15 in the 2200 block of Eastridge Center. She was heading to a scheduled appointment with her probation agent.

Champion told investigators she had not used any illegal substances for four months. Police then informed Champion that they conducted controlled buys of meth with her in June and July with an informant.

Champion initially denied ever exchanging methamphetamine for money. But she then admitted selling smaller amounts of the drug.

Champion said she had methamphetamine sources in both Barron County and the Twin Cities. She said she would normally sell 3.5 grams for $120 and 28 grams for $500.

Champion denied selling methamphetamine as a source of income. She said she sold meth so she could use the drug for free.

During a search of Champion's purse, police found more than $1,300 in cash and four cellphones.

Police also found a gem bag of methamphetamine and 59 Bupropion pills.

Champion is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine in July 2019 and October 2020, both in Chippewa County.

If convicted of the three felony charges in her new case, Champion could be sentenced to up to 31 years in prison.