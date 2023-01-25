Police: EC woman uses another person's identity to apply for a job

Jan. 24—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman used another woman's identity to apply for a job, police say.

The woman lied about her identity because she had warrants for her arrest, police said.

Cyanda Price, 32, 1201 Meridian Heights Drive, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of identity theft and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Price, which prohibits her from having contact with the other woman.

Price returns to court March 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

Altoona police officers were sent to an Altoona business on Friday on a report of a woman who was applying for a job using another person's identification. It was suspected that the woman was Price.

The officers arrived and Price provided them with a driver's license and Social Security card for another woman. Price did not look like the other woman. But Price was adamant she was the other woman.

An officer eventually asked Price if she was lying about her identity because she had warrants for her arrest. Price confirmed that was the case.

The officer later contacted the other woman, who said she did not give anyone permission to use her identity. The other woman said she thought she had misplaced her Social Security card and driver's license.

At the time of this incident, Price was free on bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited her from committing any new crimes.

Price is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of methamphetamine delivery in January 2021 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of both identity theft charges, Price could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.