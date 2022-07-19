Police: Edgewood woman accused of injuring dog, self faces animal cruelty charges

Jul. 19—An Edgewood woman was hospitalized Saturday night after she was suspected of injuring herself and her son's dog with knives.

Edgewood police officers and Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy arrived at Lena Lockard's home around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in response to several calls to the 911 dispatch center reporting a woman who "was stabbing herself and [a] dog," according to an incident report.

Interim police Chief David Lovato said they found her in a state of distress.

"She had two knives — one in each hand — and she was walking around very frantically, basically mumbling to herself," he said.

Officers pleaded with Lockard multiple times to drop the knives, Lovato said, but she would not comply and led them on a chase.

"She covered a ton of ground in a short span [of time]," he said. "She was literally jogging."

They finally were able to subdue her after deploying an electronic weapon, Lovato said.

Lockard was taken to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital in Albuquerque for treatment of her injuries, the report stated. Lovato said she also was expected to undergo a mental evaluation.

The dog is alive and stable, he said, but suffered lacerations under a leg and near the neck area.

The Edgewood Police Department is planning to file charges against her of extreme animal cruelty, Lovato said.

Edgewood police and the sheriff's office did not provide information on Lockard's condition, and a Presbyterian employee declined to say whether she was still in treatment.