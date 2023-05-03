Police in eight countries coordinate biggest ever raid on ’Ndrangheta mafia

Police make an arrest in Hagen, western Germany, on Wednesday as part of a widescale operation involving hundreds of officers in five parts of the country - AFP via Getty Images

Police have moved against Italy’s most feared mafia organisation in eight European countries in what is being described as a “severe blow” to the ’Ndrangheta crime syndicate.

Early on Wednesday, police in countries including Italy, Germany, France and Spain swooped on addresses connected to the ’Ndrangheta, a tight-knit mafia believed to control most of the cocaine flows into Europe.

Over 100 arrests took place in Italy alone, where police moved against senior figures in the Calabrian organisation.

In Germany, 1,000 officers were involved in raids across four federal states, making 30 arrests.

Prosecutors in Belgium confirmed 20 people had been arrested.

The suspects are accused of a series of offences, including drug smuggling, gun running and money laundering, German authorities said.

Heavily armed police enter a building in Munich, southern Germany, as part of the operation - AFP

Operation Eureka

The raids are the first public breakthrough in a top-secret cross-border investigation codenamed Operation Eureka, which began in Belgium in 2019.

Belgian police started investigating a Calabrian family who ran a pizzeria and had repeated contact with cocaine smugglers, according to a report in Germany’s FAZ newspaper.

As the police learned more about the criminal network, the probe grew to include police from other countries and turned into the biggest cross-border investigation in European criminal history.

Police bring an arrested person into a car after searching a residential house in Hagen, western Germany, on Wednesday - AFP via Getty Images

Detectives were able to make a major breakthrough after cracking the mafia’s ‘interception-proof’ mobile phones, according to the FAZ.

Mafia bosses previously preferred to drive hundreds of kilometres to meet in person to avoid the risk of their communications being tapped.

With travel heavily restricted during the pandemic, they resorted to using so-called cryptophones, which rely on software that the manufacturers claim to be uncrackable.

Police officers secure evidence during a raid in Mainz, Germany, on Wednesday - AP

Cryptophone breakthrough

Police in the German state of Bavaria have taken credit for the breakthrough.

“Investigators from the Bavarian State Criminal Police were able to identify the cryptophone of a key suspect during his stay in Bavaria,” Joachim Herrmann, the state’s interior minister, said on Wednesday.

“This was a milestone for the Italian investigators,” he added.

Once they accessed the phones, police could read communications giving insights into how the organisation ran its drug-smuggling operation from South America to Europe.

Bags of marijuana seized by police on Wednesday in a building in Munich, southern Germany, as part of the operation - Bayerisches Landeskriminalamt/AFP

Belgian police say 25 tonnes of cocaine seized in recent years was smuggled by the ’Ndrangheta.

The suspects are believed to have laundered their narcotics profits by investing them in restaurants and real estate.

The ’Ndrangheta come from the tiny village of San Luca on the toe of the Italian peninsula.

Most of the main suspects who have been arrested across Europe are said to come from the tiny hilltop village, which has fewer than 4,000 inhabitants.

