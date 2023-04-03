Police, EMS respond to alleged stabbing in Pearl City

Apr. 2—The Honolulu Police Department has arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of attempted murder in the second degree for the alleged stabbing of a woman early this morning in Pearl City.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it responded to a report of a woman that had allegedly been stabbed with a sharp object around 2:23 a.m. in the area of 936 Leomele St.

EMS treated a 51-year-old woman who had sustained laceration wounds to her left forearm and the left side of her head.

The woman was treated and transported to a trauma facility in serious condition, EMS said.

HPD said the two women knew each other and "had a verbal argument that escalated."

Police said the suspect tried to flee, but was stopped by responding officers.

No further details were immediately available.