Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times McKees Rocks

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police and EMS units were called to the corner of Ella Street and Olivia Street at 7:07 p.m.

Police said when units arrived, they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

TRENDING NOW:

New video shows person with gun inside Pittsburgh Airbnb during mass shooting Orlando FreeFall’s operator made manual adjustments to ride, state finds Deputies search for men seen on video carrying body out of Florida Airbnb VIDEO: 7-year-old boy dies at Pittsburgh hospital after he was shot in Erie DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts