Man in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood South neighborhood.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that police and EMS units were on the scene.

Dispatch said the call came in at 6:47 p.m. to the 7300 block of Idlewild Street.

Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert followed by a 911 call for a man shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man inside of a home with gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg.

According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police said a vehicle with two people inside who were possibly involved fled the area after the shooting.

There are no arrests at this time and Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating.

TRENDING NOW:

Active police situation happening at home in Washington; people being asked to avoid area Man, 30, dies after being shot in Duquesne Video shows dolphin attacking trainer during performance in Florida VIDEO: Pittsburgh City Council votes to ban single-use plastic bags DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts