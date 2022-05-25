1 in custody after police incident in Smith Township
Police, EMS and SWAT units are on the scene for an incident in Washington County.
According to Washington County 911, units were called to 18 Loffert Road in Smith Township around 2:30 p.m.
Chopper 11 saw a handful of police and SWAT units at the scene.
Chopper 11 captured the moment a man came down a driveway with his hands up and was taken into custody.
The 911 supervisor said Smith Township police are investigating.
Channel 11 has a crew and Chopper 11 at the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.
