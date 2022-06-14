Man shot in the face, shoulder in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood
A man was shot in the face and shoulder in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood.
Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that crews were called to Lorenz Avenue for a 21 round ShotSpotter.
First responders found shell casings at the scene but no victim.
According to officials, medics were flagged down to the West End Bridge where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the face and shoulder inside a car. They took the victim to a local hospital and he’s listed in stable condition.
Mobile Crime Unit processed both the Lorenz Avenue scene, and vehicle on West End Bridge.
The investigation is ongoing.
Channel 11 has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.