Man shot in the face, shoulder in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood

A man was shot in the face and shoulder in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that crews were called to Lorenz Avenue for a 21 round ShotSpotter.

First responders found shell casings at the scene but no victim.

According to officials, medics were flagged down to the West End Bridge where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the face and shoulder inside a car. They took the victim to a local hospital and he’s listed in stable condition.

Mobile Crime Unit processed both the Lorenz Avenue scene, and vehicle on West End Bridge.

The investigation is ongoing.

