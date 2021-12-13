Police encountered "multiple people" in a nightclub parking lot after Martinsburg shooting

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a nightclub in the Martinsburg area Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at 3:12 a.m. at Club Aura, 80 Aero St., according to a news release issued Monday by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

When police arrived, they "encountered multiple people in the parking lot," the release states. Officers then "began locating evidence of the shooting."

About 15 minutes after the initial call, a person police described as "a male subject" suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at WVU Medicine Berkeley Medical Center. The person had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

As of midday Monday, the victim’s name and condition were being withheld, the release states.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lt. W.D. Christian at 304-267-7000 or Crime Solvers at 304-267-4999. Calls to Crime Solvers are anonymous.

