Police end search of Berlin building where former RAF terrorist lived

An employee of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service carries an object classified as dangerous, which resembles a small grenade, in front of the home of former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette, which was evacuated due to a possible danger. The former terrorist of the Red Army Faction (RAF), Daniela Klette, was captured on Monday in Berlin-Kreuzberg. Paul Zinken/dpa

Officers have finished searching a block of flats in Berlin where Daniela Klette, the former far-left terrorist from the Red Army Faction (RAF) lived, with more weapons found, police said on Thursday.

Klette, 65, was arrested in the flat on Monday evening, where she was living under a false identity.

Berlin police posted on X, formerly Twitter, a search of the building had been completed.

Residents evacuated on Wednesday were now able to return home, police wrote.

A grenade was removed from the building on Wednesday as well as another potentially dangerous object that needed to be removed overnight by special transport equipment.

A third item was then uncovered and removed, police said.

The Berlin police did not say what kind of dangerous object was involved and referred the matter to the State Criminal Police Office in Lower Saxony, who did not comment.

Authorities accuse Klette and her fellow members Burkhard Garweg and Ernst-Volker Staub of attempted murder and a series of armed robberies between 1999 and 2016.

The RAF was founded in 1968 by far-left extremists Andreas Baader, Gudrun Ensslin and Ulrike Meinhof, with members active well into the 1990s. It was also known as the Baader-Meinhof Gang.

The group justified its attacks, in which more than 30 people were killed, with the aim of destroying the capitalist social order.

A member of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service stands by an emergency vehicle in front of the home of former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette, which was evacuated due to a possible threat. The former terrorist of the Red Army Faction (RAF), Daniela Klette, was captured in Berlin-Kreuzberg on Monday. Paul Zinken/dpa

Police officers stand outside the residence where former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette reportedly lived, the morning after her arrest following a manhunt lasting more than 30 years. Annette Riedl/dpa