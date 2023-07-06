Police end search for man accused of shooting family member at East Austin apartment

Austin police ended a manhunt Thursday morning for a suspect accused of shooting a family member, which led to officers calling the SWAT team to help find him, officials said.

Authorities said the shooting happened at the Huntington Meadows apartment complex in far East Austin at about 1:10 a.m. About four hours later, police shut down Springdale Road to search an apartment complex in the 5700 block of the road after receiving a tip from a family member that the suspect may be there.

Police said they took the suspect into custody from that apartment complex after he surrendered following a "short standoff."

Authorities said other family members were present at the time of the shooting, but only one was injured. The family member who got shot is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man accused in shooting at East Austin apartment under arrest