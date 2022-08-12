Police: Enfield burglary suspects had long guns; homeowner alerted by home camera app

An Enfield resident was alerted by a home surveillance camera app to a daytime burglary involving two males carrying long guns. The homeowner was at work at the time of the incident.

In a press release issued by Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne, deputies responded to the Weatherby Road incident at 1:37 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10. The suspects had fled the home prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

After an extensive search of the area, one of the suspects was located and taken into custody without incident. The second suspect is believed to no longer be in the area.

Both firearms were recovered from inside the residence, stated Osborne. One of the long guns was owned by the homeowner, while the second was brought to the scene, according to the sheriff's office. It is believed that the long guns were left behind by the fleeing suspects and that the second suspect is no longer armed.

The first suspect was charged with burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. The Newfield resident is being held for arraignment.

