Police: Enfield man charged in OD death of his infant son

Nov. 17—ENFIELD — Police say they've arrested an Enfield man in connection to an incident that occurred a year ago that resulted in the death of his infant son.

On Nov. 22, 2021, Enfield police officers responded to 378 North Maple St. in response to the death of a one-year-old child.

An examination by the state office of the chief medical examiner ruled the cause of death to be acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner in which the infant ingested the narcotic was undetermined, the office ruled.

On Nov. 16 police obtained an arrest warrant for Lenin Rodriguez, 30, and he turned himself in to local police Wednesday and he was charged of criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Nov. 29.

Collin covers South Windsor and East Hartford for the Journal Inquirer.