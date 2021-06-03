Police say Enfield man ran woman off the road, led officer on a chase

Jun. 3—ENFIELD — A local man was arrested early Wednesday morning on a warrant stemming from an incident in January where he ran a woman off the road with his car before leading police on a chase, police said.

The man, David Lee, 46, of 88 Brewster Road, was charged with two counts each of reckless driving and second-degree assault and single counts of engaging police in a pursuit and second-degree breach of peace.

Lee was arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday and released on $50,000 bond. He is to return to court June 24, according to the state Judicial Department website.

According to Police Chief Alaric Fox, events happened this way: On Jan. 28, Lee pulled his black BMW up next to the vehicle of a woman he knew that was stopped at a stop sign on Route 5. Earlier that day, he had sent threatening text messages to the woman.

When she drove away, Lee began chasing her north on Route 5, driving recklessly in the process, hitting the woman's vehicle at least once.

The woman tried to evade Lee by making a quick turn onto Bernardino Avenue, but struck a fire hydrant and then a telephone pole.

ENFIELD ARREST

WHO: David Lee, 46, of 88 Brewster Road, Enfield.

WHEN: Arrested on a warrant Wednesday by Enfield police in connection with an incident that occurred in January.

CHARGES: Two counts each of reckless driving and second-degree assault and single counts of engaging police in a pursuit, first-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace

"He basically ran the victim off the road," Fox said.

Lee fled the scene, and Fox said that's when several people called 911, including the woman.

Later that day, an officer spotted Lee in the black BMW at the corner of Town Farm and Abbe roads and attempted to pull him over, Fox said.

Lee sped away and began driving recklessly in a residential area, so police terminated the pursuit, he said.

In the early morning hours on Wednesday, Lee was spotted parked on Armstrong Road where several officers were able to converge and make the arrest, Fox said.

