Police: Enfield man used hammer to assault victim

Oct. 27—ENFIELD — A local man is facing assault and other charges after video evidence indicated he beat a victim with a hammer, a police official said.

The man, Esmir Korenic, 35, of 313 Ashmead Commons, was charged on Oct. 20 with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, and four counts of violating a protective order, police said.

According to Police Chief Alaric Fox, the assault, which happened on Oct. 17, was not captured on video, but a bloody hammer can be seen near the victim on the video.

Fox said the victim confirmed the attack prior to Korenic's arrest.

Korenic is being held at the Hartford Correctional Center in lieu of a $400,000 bond and is due back in Hartford Superior Court on Nov. 8.

— Joe Chaisson

