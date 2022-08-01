Police engage in stand-off at 17th and Messaine Streets

Aug. 1—Members of the St. Joseph Police Department engaged in a standoff with a suspect, whose name has yet to be released by police, Sunday near Messaine Street.

The standoff started around midnight and at the time of writing is still ongoing.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the suspect is a white, 50-year-old male.

As part of a Nixle release, the Police Department confirmed that officers responded to calls about a disturbance involving a firearm around midnight. Upon arrival, the suspect had barricaded himself within a building and proceeded to fire multiple rounds near responding officers.

In a written statement released at approximately 3 p.m., St. Joseph Police Department Captain Jeff Wilson said that the various departments involved have gradually ramped up tactical efforts.

"The suspect fired multiple rounds in the area of responding officers," Wilson said. "The Special Response Team (SRT) arrived on scene and also encountered multiple rounds being fired by the suspect in the area of officers. The SRT introduced multiple types of tactical options in an attempt to get the suspect to surrender."

According to Wilson, the suspect has yet to be taken into custody.

"At this time, the suspect has not surrendered," he said. "The Police Department requested mutual aid to relieve tactical officers who have been working the incident throughout the night."

Wilson also made note of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's presence at the scene and requested for residents to steer clear.

"The Missouri State Highway Patrol Tactical Unit is currently relieving our officers and will conduct further tactical operations," he said. "This is a dangerous scene and we request that all citizens stay clear of the area."

Both the St. Joseph Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol have rotated officers throughout the day with at least 20 cars remaining on site.

More information on the stand-off will be released as collected by News-Press NOW.