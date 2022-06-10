Police: Erie man exceeded 130 mph in attempt to flee

Jun. 10—An Erie man accused by city police of reaching speeds over 130 mph while fleeing arrest last month is headed to trial.

Alexander Lee Mariacher, 30, also faces driving under the influence (DUI) charges in the May 17 incident in which Meadville Police Department alleges that he endangered law enforcement officers and road construction crew members by exceeding 130 mph in an active Interstate 79 construction zone.

The case against Mariacher was ordered held for court following a preliminary hearing last week before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

Mariacher was driving a white 2017 Ford Focus at around 12:47 a.m. when police say he sped south on Park Avenue in the downtown area of the city, exceeding the 25 mph speed limit by about 20 mph at a time when the roads were wet and pedestrians were in the area.

He then failed to stop at red traffic signals at two intersections on the way to Smock Bridge, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case. Despite police vehicles with lights and sirens activated directing him to stop, Mariacher continued north on the interstate, according to the criminal complaint.

Police reported that during the high-speed pursuit that ensued, Mariacher turned off all of the vehicle's lights. The criminal complaint also alleges that he passed two vehicles by driving onto the berm of the road in a construction zone on the interstate where only one lane of traffic was open.

Mariacher eventually exited the interstate at exit 174 in northern Erie County, according to the criminal complaint, where he allegedly failed to stop for two stop signs as he headed west toward the intersection of West Road and Sterrettania Road — approximately 31 miles north of where he had first come to the attention of Meadville police.

Mariacher faces a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of DUI — general impairment, and DUI — highest rate of alcohol. The latter count, which involves a blood alcohol content over 0.16 percent, would be his second offense if he is eventually convicted, according to the charges against him.

Story continues

He also faces eight summary traffic charges: reckless driving, driving at safe speed, failure to stop at red signal, passing where prohibited, driving without lights to avoid arrest, duties at stop sign, turning movements and required signals, and careless driving.

Mariacher remains free on $7,500 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the September term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at .